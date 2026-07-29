Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $35.48 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,916,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Barclays were worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Barclays News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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