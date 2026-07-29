Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $36.34 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 129.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 788,067 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,395.82. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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