Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $40.05 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 68,378 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of A. O. Smith worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,344,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,179,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $68.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. A. O. Smith's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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