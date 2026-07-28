Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $43.70 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,611 shares of the company's stock after selling 697,558 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $43,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock worth $4,455,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,817,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,292,364 shares of the company's stock worth $851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $537,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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