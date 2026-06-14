Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $492.05 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 234,496 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $492,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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