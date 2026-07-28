Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $54.56 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,462 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.75% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $54,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 189.7% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

See Also

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