Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $57.59 Million Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.15% of Chemed worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 330.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $508.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.09. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $517.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemed currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $480.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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