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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $57.70 Million Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Solventum logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,116 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Solventum worth $57,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Solventum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 959,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 763,308 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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