Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $60.20 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134,430 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.70% of WisdomTree worth $60,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in WisdomTree by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,947 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,799 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.80 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.06.

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Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. WisdomTree's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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