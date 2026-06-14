Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $610.58 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,069 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 403,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Intuitive Surgical worth $610,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $442.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $571.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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