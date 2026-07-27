Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $62.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 144,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity National Financial worth $62,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is 75.91%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Further Reading

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