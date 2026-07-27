Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $77.59 Million Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 19,912.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,867 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 428,714 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Equifax worth $77,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3%

EFX opened at $172.08 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here