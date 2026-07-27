Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $87.69 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd. $INFY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490,358 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 521,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Infosys worth $87,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 4,674,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Infosys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Infosys this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.90 target price (down from $12.70) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC set a $11.47 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INFY

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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