Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $926.87 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 283,656 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of UnitedHealth Group worth $926,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $423.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $407.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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