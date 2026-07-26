Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $98,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.47.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0%

AMH stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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