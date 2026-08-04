Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Lantronix, Inc. $LTRX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,025 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,842 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.37% of Lantronix worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Lantronix by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lantronix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.69. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.49 million. Lantronix has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

See Also

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