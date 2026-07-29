Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Appian Corporation $APPN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,653 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 215,183 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.05% of Appian worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 693.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 175.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

Appian Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of APPN opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,737.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Appian Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,497,239.68. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey acquired 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $99,992.51. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,686.09. The trade was a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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