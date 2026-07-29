Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,286,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.21% of Kohl's worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock worth $248,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1,325.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,630 shares of the company's stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 295,355 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl's by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,841 shares of the company's stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 228,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Kohl's in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Kohl's Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE KSS opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kohl's Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kohl's's payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl's from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

See Also

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