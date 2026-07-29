Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $31.14 Million in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,259,794 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $31,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.48% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,846 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,979 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.9%

VET stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $368.66 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is -10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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