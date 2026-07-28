Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $51.52 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636,413 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $51,518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,277,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,476,230,000 after buying an additional 3,469,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $674,218,000 after buying an additional 715,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Further Reading

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