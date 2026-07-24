Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,288 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,227 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of GE Vernova worth $1,114,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,303.00 to $1,338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,124.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,035.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $921.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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