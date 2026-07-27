Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,761 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 111,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.44% of Teleflex worth $76,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,076,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,405,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 319,660 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,341,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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