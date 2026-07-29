Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,952 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,504,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 432,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 74,541 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,019 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here