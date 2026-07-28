Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,464 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $52,167,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.95.

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Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. American Express Just Reported Its Second Quarter

American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. AXP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Reinvestment Strategy

Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. Positive Sentiment: Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Meet the Dividend Growth Stock That Warren Buffett Held for Decades

Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. American Express: A Strong Business Model That Delivers

Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $324 to $315 and assigned a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be fully valued and that near-term expense growth could weigh on earnings.

American Express Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AXP opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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