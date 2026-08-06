Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3%

KVUE opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue's payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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