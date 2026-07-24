Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,027,475 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105,544 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Intuitive Surgical worth $970,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 price target (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ISRG opened at $332.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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