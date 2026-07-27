Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 292,677 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Prudential Public worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,866,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $151,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential Public by 241.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,998,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Public by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Prudential Public by 99.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 819,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 409,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 725.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385,917 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUK

Prudential Public Price Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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