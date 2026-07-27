Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 471,875 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,905 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 471,875 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Globus Medical worth $78,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $76.46 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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