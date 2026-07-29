Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 605,743 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.37% of Hayward worth $39,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hayward by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 669.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning acquired 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,323.52. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 222,389 shares of company stock worth $3,649,544 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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