Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Avient by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avient in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.71.

View Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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