Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 10,542 Dave Inc. $DAVE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,542 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Dave as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dave by 819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,874,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dave by 200.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave by 2,379.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dave Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $430.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.90 and a 200-day moving average of $259.45. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 3.83.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The fintech company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($2.95). Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The business had revenue of $170.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.000-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Dave to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAVE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings significantly beat expectations: Dave reported adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, up from $3.14 a year earlier and above consensus estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.69. Dave Inc. Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Dave reported adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, up from $3.14 a year earlier and above consensus estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.69. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum: Second-quarter revenue rose 30% year over year to $170.8 million, driven by growth in membership and transaction-related offerings and higher average revenue per user. Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $75.5 million, representing a 44% margin. ExtraCash originations grew 27% to $2.3 billion, while the 28-day delinquency rate improved 14 basis points to 2.12%. Dave Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 30% year over year to $170.8 million, driven by growth in membership and transaction-related offerings and higher average revenue per user. Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $75.5 million, representing a 44% margin. ExtraCash originations grew 27% to $2.3 billion, while the 28-day delinquency rate improved 14 basis points to 2.12%. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised: Dave guided to full-year earnings of $17.00–$17.50 per share and revenue of $725 million–$735 million, both above analyst consensus of $16.36 EPS and $714.7 million revenue. The improved outlook signals management expects continued growth and profitability. Dave Financial Results and Guidance

Dave guided to full-year earnings of $17.00–$17.50 per share and revenue of $725 million–$735 million, both above analyst consensus of $16.36 EPS and $714.7 million revenue. The improved outlook signals management expects continued growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income was $6.7 million, but it included $36.9 million in non-cash warrant and earnout remeasurement charges, making adjusted profitability measures more informative for assessing ongoing operations. Dave Second Quarter Financial Results

Reported net income was $6.7 million, but it included $36.9 million in non-cash warrant and earnout remeasurement charges, making adjusted profitability measures more informative for assessing ongoing operations. Negative Sentiment: DAVE’s valuation and elevated growth expectations remain risks. Ahead of earnings, analysts noted that spending investments and the stock’s premium valuation could limit upside if future growth or credit performance falls short. What Should Investors Do With DAVE Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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