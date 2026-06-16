Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 127,199 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,199 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $102,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of URI opened at $1,082.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $927.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $864.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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