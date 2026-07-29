Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,795 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.50% of Herbalife worth $38,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,367 shares of the company's stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Herbalife in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, COO Troy Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $119,577.92. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,624 shares in the company, valued at $494,424. This represents a 78.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,678. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Trading Up 3.2%

Herbalife stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. Herbalife Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 4.67%.Herbalife's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Herbalife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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