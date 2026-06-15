Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $345,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $189.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.02 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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