Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,457 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company's stock worth $193,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $222,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,906,000 after buying an additional 1,099,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,285,000 after buying an additional 603,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 153,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,042,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 138.44% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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