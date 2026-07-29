Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Ventas worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $594,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32,509.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,440,000 after buying an additional 3,202,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 3,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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