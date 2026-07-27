Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732,271 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,375,587 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.38% of Tenable worth $63,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 195,188 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 612.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenable by 231.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 570,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tenable by 42.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,897 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.50 and a beta of 0.93. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Tenable from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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