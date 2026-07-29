Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,493 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Humana worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $388.09 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $428.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $367.16 and its 200 day moving average is $266.44. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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