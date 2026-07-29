Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,348 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 159,346 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Invesco worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,834.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,352 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,391,411,000 after buying an additional 947,693 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,547 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Key Invesco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat estimates: Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate and up from $0.36 a year earlier. Operating revenues rose 20.5% year over year to $1.83 billion, while reported diluted EPS was $0.76 versus a loss of $0.03 in the prior-year quarter. Invesco Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate and up from $0.36 a year earlier. Operating revenues rose 20.5% year over year to $1.83 billion, while reported diluted EPS was $0.76 versus a loss of $0.03 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Strong asset flows and AUM growth: Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, and ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from a year earlier and 14.4% from the previous quarter. The earnings call emphasized continued ETF-led growth, a favorable catalyst because ETFs typically support scalable fee revenue. Invesco Earnings Call Highlights ETF-Led Growth

Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, and ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from a year earlier and 14.4% from the previous quarter. The earnings call emphasized continued ETF-led growth, a favorable catalyst because ETFs typically support scalable fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 2.9%, and the company repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Invesco Earnings Results and Conference Call

Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of approximately 2.9%, and the company repurchased $50 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains a consideration: Adjusted operating margin was a healthy 37.5%, but reported net margin remained negative in the company’s financial metrics. Rising expenses could limit how much of the revenue and AUM growth translates into future earnings.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.50%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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