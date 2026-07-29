Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.65% of Helios Technologies worth $35,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helios Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HLIO opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $95.05.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Helios Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here