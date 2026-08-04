Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 114,947 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 114,947 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,948 shares of the company's stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,997 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 145.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,810.48. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 50.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Further Reading

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