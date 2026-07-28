Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 26,267 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,249 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.36% of Boston Beer worth $56,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,184 shares of the company's stock worth $202,776,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 340.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,801,000 after purchasing an additional 500,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 248,910 shares of the company's stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,112 shares of the company's stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.68 and a 52-week high of $264.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.21.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $568.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $192.00 to $169.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $234.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $205.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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