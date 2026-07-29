Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 273,820 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768,844 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 273,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $42,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the mining company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the mining company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the mining company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HMY opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Further Reading

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