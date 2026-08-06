Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 328,169 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 328,169 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Revvity were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5,210.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.36.

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Trending Headlines about Revvity

Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revvity reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, above the $1.21–$1.23 consensus range, while revenue of $711 million topped estimates of approximately $703 million. EPS also increased from $1.18 in the prior-year quarter. Revvity raises annual profit, revenue forecasts on strong diagnostics demand

Revvity reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, above the $1.21–$1.23 consensus range, while revenue of $711 million topped estimates of approximately $703 million. EPS also increased from $1.18 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: The company now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.30–$5.40, ahead of the $5.25 analyst consensus, and revenue of $2.8–$2.9 billion. Management cited strong diagnostics demand, wider margins and solid cash flow. RVTY Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Diagnostics Strength, 2026 View Up

The company now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.30–$5.40, ahead of the $5.25 analyst consensus, and revenue of $2.8–$2.9 billion. Management cited strong diagnostics demand, wider margins and solid cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Growth drivers are improving: Reports highlighted sustained demand for diagnostic testing and renewed interest in drug-development tools. AI-related applications and diagnostics growth are viewed as supporting Revvity’s longer-term outlook. RVTY Q2 deep dive: AI-driven demand and diagnostics growth shape outlook

Reports highlighted sustained demand for diagnostic testing and renewed interest in drug-development tools. AI-related applications and diagnostics growth are viewed as supporting Revvity’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: RVTY is trading near its 52-week high and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong momentum, although its elevated valuation leaves less room for execution disappointments.

RVTY is trading near its 52-week high and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong momentum, although its elevated valuation leaves less room for execution disappointments. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue still declined 1.3% year over year, showing that the broader recovery remains uneven despite the earnings beat and upgraded outlook.

Revvity Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Revvity had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Revvity's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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