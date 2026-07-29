Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 344,338 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 344,338 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.56% of Capri worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,525,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company's stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,165,618 shares of the company's stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 557,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 664.22%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $800.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.90) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capri from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Further Reading

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