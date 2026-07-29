Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 385,468 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 385,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of H World Group worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in H World Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock worth $392,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,703,788 shares of the company's stock worth $174,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,241,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,885 shares of the company's stock worth $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 421,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,183,612 shares of the company's stock worth $55,644,000 after buying an additional 365,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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