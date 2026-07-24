Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,486,692 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,668,905 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,486,692 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of AT&T worth $541,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,974,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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