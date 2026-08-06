Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,526,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,617,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 410,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,088 shares of the company's stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 403,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $12,273,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,815 shares of the company's stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 391,428 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLY

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.4%

WLY opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.3575 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is currently 33.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

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