Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Fabrinet $FN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,650 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 75,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.11% of Fabrinet worth $207,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 863 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $475.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $579.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.64. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $272.49 and a 52 week high of $748.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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