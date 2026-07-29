Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,581 shares of the company's stock after selling 431,834 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of HF Sinclair worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HF Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $5.31 per share, exceeding estimates of approximately $4.39–$4.49. Revenue rose 53.2% year over year to $10.39 billion, supported by stronger refining margins and fuel-export demand amid Middle East tensions. Reuters earnings report

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $5.31 per share, exceeding estimates of approximately $4.39–$4.49. Revenue rose 53.2% year over year to $10.39 billion, supported by stronger refining margins and fuel-export demand amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: HF Sinclair reported $892 million of net income, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared with $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 5% to $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, supporting the income-investment case. HF Sinclair second-quarter results

HF Sinclair reported $892 million of net income, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared with $208 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 5% to $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, supporting the income-investment case. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to pursue a separation of its Lubricants & Specialties segment into an independent, publicly traded business. Management expects the transaction to create a more capital-light operation with greater financial flexibility and potentially unlock value for shareholders. Strategic transformation announcement

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 1,508 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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